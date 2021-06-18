Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,538 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Columbia Banking System worth $19,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COLB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,129,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,951,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,961,000 after purchasing an additional 402,570 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 38.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 975,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,026,000 after acquiring an additional 271,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,548,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,675,000 after acquiring an additional 162,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 117.6% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 279,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,029,000 after buying an additional 150,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $40.06 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $50.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.12 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

