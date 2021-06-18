Colliers Securities Initiates Coverage on NextGen Acquisition (NASDAQ:NGAC)

Research analysts at Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of NextGen Acquisition (NASDAQ:NGAC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.91% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NGAC opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.91. NextGen Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGAC. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in NextGen Acquisition by 143.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $149,000. 50.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextGen Acquisition Company Profile

NextGen Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in industrial and healthcare sectors. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

