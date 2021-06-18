Colliers Securities Initiates Coverage on NextGen Acquisition (NASDAQ:NGAC)

Research analysts at Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of NextGen Acquisition (NASDAQ:NGAC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.91% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NGAC opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.91. NextGen Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.
NextGen Acquisition Company Profile
NextGen Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in industrial and healthcare sectors. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
