Colibri Resource (CVE:CBI) Price Target Raised to C$0.29

Colibri Resource (CVE:CBI) had its target price upped by Fundamental Research from C$0.17 to C$0.29 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE:CBI opened at C$0.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.24 million and a PE ratio of 26.67. Colibri Resource has a 52-week low of C$0.05 and a 52-week high of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

About Colibri Resource

Colibri Resource Corporation, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other metal deposits. It holds a 100% in interest in its flagship property, the Evelyn gold project that covers an area of 506 hectares located in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

