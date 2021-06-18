Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Short Interest Down 20.8% in May

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 381,400 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the May 13th total of 481,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,564,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,700,000 after acquiring an additional 51,986 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 311,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after acquiring an additional 81,841 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE UTF traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.37. 639,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,874. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.