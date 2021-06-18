Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Takes $224,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,354,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corning by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,850,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $557,714,000 after acquiring an additional 101,734 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Corning by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,980,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $431,293,000 after acquiring an additional 78,417 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Corning by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,506,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,239,000 after acquiring an additional 650,774 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $280,667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

In related news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 54,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $2,488,422.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,691.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $605,793.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and sold 70,323,018 shares valued at $3,058,794,508. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $39.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.06. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

