Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Lowers Stock Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its stake in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 12.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CGC. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.41.

CGC opened at $23.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.11. Canopy Growth Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 311.30%. Canopy Growth’s revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.72) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

