Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $666,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in AT&T were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in AT&T by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.29. The company has a market cap of $205.20 billion, a PE ratio of -82.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. Raymond James raised their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.81.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

