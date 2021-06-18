Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $431,000 Position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUSC. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,989,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,620,000 after acquiring an additional 433,461 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,705,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,907,000 after acquiring an additional 419,758 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,879,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 587.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after buying an additional 155,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 98.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 295,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after buying an additional 146,521 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $27.58 on Friday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $28.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.