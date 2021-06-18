Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Acquires 192 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 591.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,950,000 after buying an additional 2,754,283 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,919,000. FMR LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,966,361,000 after purchasing an additional 784,637 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,271,000 after purchasing an additional 597,963 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 895,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,643,000 after purchasing an additional 535,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRV. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.25.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $230,026.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,045.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $148.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.73. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $162.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

