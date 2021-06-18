CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,589,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 72,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 41,486 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth $627,000. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

NYSE:CMS opened at $59.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.89. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $67.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.