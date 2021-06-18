CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004,852 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.85% of CME Group worth $1,356,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.69.

NASDAQ CME traded down $3.76 on Friday, hitting $213.24. 43,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,655. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.33. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82. The stock has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

In related news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $1,279,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

