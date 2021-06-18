Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) Short Interest Update

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the May 13th total of 24,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 122,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBLI opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.34. Cleveland BioLabs has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland BioLabs during the fourth quarter worth $1,104,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland BioLabs by 3,521.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 211,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland BioLabs by 152.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 26,876 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland BioLabs during the first quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland BioLabs by 228.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 25,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in mitigation of radiation injury, radiation oncology, and immuno-oncology.

