ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Posts Earnings Results

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports.

CLIR stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.75. 64,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.15. ClearSign Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.66. The company has a market cap of $148.73 million, a P/E ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 0.91.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,603 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of ClearSign Technologies worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Wednesday.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

