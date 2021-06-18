Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC cut Clarkson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of CKNHF opened at $43.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.80. Clarkson has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $44.55.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

