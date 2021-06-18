Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Insider Sells $2,330,848.00 in Stock

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) insider Jeff Roy sold 89,648 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,848.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,678 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. Clarivate Plc has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLVT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

