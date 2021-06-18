Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $69.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $195.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46. Citizens Financial Services has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $65.00.

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.51. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 13.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Services will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

