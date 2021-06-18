Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,132 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $45.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.72. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

