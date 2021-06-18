Citigroup Inc. Purchases 307,274 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,284,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,274 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $331,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.08. 213,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,961,339. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $89.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.52.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

