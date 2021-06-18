Citigroup Inc. Purchases 2,552,416 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 105.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,981,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,552,416 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.80% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $145,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 55.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 115.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.94. 124,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,588,413. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.23. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $38.99.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.