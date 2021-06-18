Citigroup Inc. Purchases 111,394 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 52.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,394 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $118,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265,642,111 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,274 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $807,313,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,369,000 after purchasing an additional 839,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $305,321,000.

VOO traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $384.36. The company had a trading volume of 512,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,452. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $274.72 and a 12-month high of $391.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $383.75.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

