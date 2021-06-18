Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,546,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804,410 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of Citigroup worth $185,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 377,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after buying an additional 40,944 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 541,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,409,000 after acquiring an additional 158,513 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 545.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 32,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Citigroup by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 267,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,454,000 after purchasing an additional 88,058 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,692,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,855,684. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $139.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on C shares. Wolfe Research cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.84.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

