Citigroup Inc. Buys 81,737 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412,712 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,737 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Fortinet worth $76,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Fortinet by 15.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Fortinet by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Fortinet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 225,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Fortinet by 1,047.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 137,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,453,000 after purchasing an additional 125,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,230 shares of company stock worth $11,691,331. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.94. 25,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,794. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $237.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.50, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.86.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.52.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.