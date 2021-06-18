Citigroup Begins Coverage on Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SQSP. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Squarespace presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Shares of NYSE SQSP opened at $61.85 on Monday. Squarespace has a 12 month low of $42.82 and a 12 month high of $62.45.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $2,542,500.00. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 94,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $5,659,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 739,461 shares of company stock valued at $39,605,391.

About Squarespace

Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.

