CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Stake Lowered by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 61.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in CIT Group by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 229,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,810,000 after buying an additional 98,300 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in CIT Group by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,506,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,148,000 after buying an additional 531,380 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in CIT Group by 81.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 21,706 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in CIT Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 135,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,630 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in CIT Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CIT opened at $51.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. CIT Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $55.89.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.00 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.43) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

CIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

