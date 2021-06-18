Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 465,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.6% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $24,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,321,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,440,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,581,548,000 after buying an additional 2,062,223 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $2,026,921,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,947,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,742,915,000 after buying an additional 2,222,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its position in Cisco Systems by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,018,000 after buying an additional 8,276,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.27. 382,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,880,594. The company has a market cap of $220.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $55.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,846 shares of company stock valued at $4,907,229 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

