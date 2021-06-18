Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Lessened by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 465,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.6% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $24,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.27. 382,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,880,594. The company has a market cap of $220.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $55.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. MKM Partners started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,846 shares of company stock valued at $4,907,229 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

