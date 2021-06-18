CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Short Interest Up 27.3% in May

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 481,100 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the May 13th total of 377,900 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after acquiring an additional 32,178 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after buying an additional 19,291 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 11.9% in the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 65,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CIR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

CIR stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.58. 234,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,637. CIRCOR International has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.64.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $180.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

