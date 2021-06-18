Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.200- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $166 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.46 billion.

NYSE:CI traded down $3.34 on Friday, hitting $233.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.37. The company has a market cap of $80.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. Cigna has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $283.00.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,995 shares of company stock valued at $67,411,610. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

