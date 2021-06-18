Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-980 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $962.26 million.

CIEN stock opened at $56.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.56. Ciena has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.07.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $56,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $99,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,887 shares of company stock valued at $1,840,468 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

