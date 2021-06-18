CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 9,981 Shares of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its stake in Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,981 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.36% of Trinity Place worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Trinity Place by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its stake in Trinity Place by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,360,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 12,545 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Trinity Place by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 208,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Place during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Place alerts:

TPHS opened at $1.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35. Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $60.69 million, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Trinity Place Holdings Inc operates as a real estate holding, investment, development, and asset management company in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan. It also owns a property occupied by a retail tenant in Paramus, New Jersey.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.