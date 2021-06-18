CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,447 PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in PPD by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,886,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,211,000 after buying an additional 233,064 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter worth about $2,270,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PPD by 312.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PPD by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 153,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on PPD. Truist cut shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.50 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of PPD in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPD opened at $46.29 on Friday. PPD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $46.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.52.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPD, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PPD news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of PPD stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,139,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

