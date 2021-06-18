CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ball by 12.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 83,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 65,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Ball by 645.0% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 47,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 40,974 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ball presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.63.

BLL opened at $79.94 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $67.10 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.43.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

