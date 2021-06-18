CIBC World Markets Inc. Makes New Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 628.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 22,991 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 358.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 10,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.63.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $79.94 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $67.10 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

