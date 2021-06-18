CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $231,000 in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 75.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter worth $278,000. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Atlassian by 1,182.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

TEAM opened at $262.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.79, a P/E/G ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.82. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $160.01 and a 52 week high of $263.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.79.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $568.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.20 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%. Research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.50.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

