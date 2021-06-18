CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $203,000 in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $33.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.41.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.27 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 42.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.56.

In other news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

