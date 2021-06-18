CIBC World Markets Inc. Decreases Position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Realogy were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLGY. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Realogy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Realogy during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Realogy by 185.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realogy in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000.

In other Realogy news, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,635.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RLGY opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.14. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $19.49.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Realogy had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RLGY shares. TheStreet upgraded Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

