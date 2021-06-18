CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 781 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,174 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $609,140,000 after buying an additional 33,853 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,371,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 31.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,401,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,872,000 after buying an additional 88,951 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $142.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.79. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.74 and a fifty-two week high of $146.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.99 and a beta of 1.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MANH shares. Benchmark increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

