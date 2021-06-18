CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 4,375 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSXMK opened at $44.01 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.10.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

