CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 2,140 Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.06% of GrowGeneration worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 16,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Institutional investors own 40.50% of the company’s stock.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on GRWG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities started coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GrowGeneration has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

In related news, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $1,562,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,515.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Sean Stiefel sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $3,188,250.00. Insiders have sold 148,305 shares of company stock worth $6,238,452 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $40.80 on Friday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $67.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.20 and a beta of 2.91.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.30 million. The firm’s revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.