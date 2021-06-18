CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 1,680 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,819,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,516,000 after buying an additional 214,074 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,097,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,094,000 after buying an additional 254,885 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,085,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,733,000 after buying an additional 134,427 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Service Co. International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,513,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,736,000 after purchasing an additional 126,869 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Service Co. International by 21.7% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,582,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,900,000 after purchasing an additional 638,504 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $208,465.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $2,240,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,389 shares of company stock worth $3,554,659. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $52.54 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

