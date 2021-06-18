CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $43,668,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Univar Solutions by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,085,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,663,000 after buying an additional 1,482,982 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Univar Solutions by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,950,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,178,000 after buying an additional 1,074,178 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $16,073,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Univar Solutions by 1,103.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 736,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after buying an additional 675,137 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,757.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $376,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 222,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNVR opened at $25.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.35. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNVR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

