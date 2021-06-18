CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,619 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:K opened at $64.53 on Friday. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $5,157,541.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,549,846. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

K has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

