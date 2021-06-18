CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 1,754 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 42.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,496,000 after buying an additional 55,480 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 38.0% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $2,301,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 103,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,172,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $2,341,054.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,466,969.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,981 shares of company stock valued at $8,808,070 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock opened at $80.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $90.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.29.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

