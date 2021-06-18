CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,592 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in Western Digital by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,328 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Western Digital by 6.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,819,844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $388,475,000 after acquiring an additional 335,413 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Western Digital by 69.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $375,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,434 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Western Digital by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,351,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $241,056,000 after acquiring an additional 141,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Western Digital by 6.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,442,738 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $229,816,000 after acquiring an additional 196,140 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Benchmark upped their price target on Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.96.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $70.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.85. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

