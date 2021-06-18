Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Insider Alan Glicklich Sells 20,000 Shares

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) insider Alan Glicklich sold 20,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $327,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ KDNY opened at $15.96 on Friday. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $712.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.30.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.71% and a negative net margin of 1,122.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KDNY. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,336,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $914,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

