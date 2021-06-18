Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $412.10 million-424.31 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.68 million.

Shares of NASDAQ CD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.50. The stock had a trading volume of 611,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,363. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.00. Chindata Group has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.88.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.32 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chindata Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $26.04 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chindata Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.91.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

