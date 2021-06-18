Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a provider of positive and entertaining video content through its subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC. The Company will make its video content available to consumers globally through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is based in Cos Cob, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CSSE. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley initiated coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $41.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.85 million, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.79.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.86% and a negative net margin of 47.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $1,602,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director L Amy Newmark sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $319,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $772,536.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,589 shares of company stock worth $2,174,518. 63.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSSE. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $13,670,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $12,260,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $1,588,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $828,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

