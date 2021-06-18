Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Purchased by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 322.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 28,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 202,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,883,000 after acquiring an additional 22,799 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $119.11 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $103.43 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.53.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

