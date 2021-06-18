ChatCoin (CHAT) Trading Down 10.5% This Week

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and $78,936.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,266.09 or 0.99945989 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00033725 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00008379 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00073190 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000883 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002657 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007335 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000522 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

