Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 819,800 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the May 13th total of 632,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 597,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.80.

NYSE:CRL traded down $2.54 on Friday, hitting $355.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $331.82. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $165.76 and a one year high of $359.55.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $5,541,091.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,059 shares in the company, valued at $9,096,153.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total value of $2,573,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,870,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,079 shares of company stock valued at $15,847,322 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

