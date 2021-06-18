Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 819,800 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the May 13th total of 632,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 597,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.80.
NYSE:CRL traded down $2.54 on Friday, hitting $355.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $331.82. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $165.76 and a one year high of $359.55.
In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $5,541,091.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,059 shares in the company, valued at $9,096,153.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total value of $2,573,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,870,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,079 shares of company stock valued at $15,847,322 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.
About Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
See Also: Bid-Ask Spread
Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.